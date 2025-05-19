Motorcyclist seriously injured in wreck Sunday afternoon near 152 Highway, I-435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a wreck near 152 Highway and Interstate 435.

Around 2:30 p.m., Kansas City, Missouri, police said the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on 152 Highway when he lost control, overturned and struck multiple barrier posts.

Police said the driver’s condition is “serious.”

Investigation into the situation is ongoing.

