Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Motorcyclist seriously injured in wreck Sunday afternoon near 152 Highway, I-435

Police lights
KSHB
Police lights
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a wreck near 152 Highway and Interstate 435.

Around 2:30 p.m., Kansas City, Missouri, police said the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on 152 Highway when he lost control, overturned and struck multiple barrier posts.

Police said the driver’s condition is “serious.”

Investigation into the situation is ongoing.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_Lets Talk.jpg

Let's Talk

Let's Talk!