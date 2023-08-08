Motorcyclist severely hurt in crash on 39th and Southwest Trafficway

Kansas City Police say a motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash with another vehicle

Police say a Honda CVR 300 motorcycle was traveling eastbound on 39th street when a white Ford Edge was making a left turn from Westbound 3th onto Southbound SW Trafficway.

As the vehicle was making the turn, the motorcycle struck the right front corner. The motorcyclist was ejected off the motorcycle director into the pathway of the vehicle and was run over and dragged by the Ford, pinning the motorcyclist under the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

