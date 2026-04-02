Motorcyclist struck, injured in collision on I-435 near 40 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was injured in a collision Thursday afternoon on Interstate 435 near 40 Highway.

Around 1:20 p.m., a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle was speeding southbound on I-435 as a red Ford Escape was changing lanes, per Kansas City, Missouri, police.

Police said the Ford struck the motorcycle, and the driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected.

The motorcyclist sustained critical injuries but is in “serious but stable condition," police said.

Two lanes of southbound I-435 were closed for about two hours as crews worked the scene.

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