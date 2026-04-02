Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Motorcyclist struck, injured in collision on I-435 near 40 Highway

Ambulance
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was injured in a collision Thursday afternoon on Interstate 435 near 40 Highway.

Around 1:20 p.m., a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle was speeding southbound on I-435 as a red Ford Escape was changing lanes, per Kansas City, Missouri, police.

Police said the Ford struck the motorcycle, and the driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected.

The motorcyclist sustained critical injuries but is in “serious but stable condition," police said.

Two lanes of southbound I-435 were closed for about two hours as crews worked the scene.

Report a typo

042625_KSHB_GoS_DonateNow_480x360_sponsors_2.jpg

Gift of Sole Gala 2026: Get tickets