Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries after crash near U.S. 40 Highway, Phelps Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist is deceased after a crash Monday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City police say the driver of a red Tao motorcycle was driving westbound on U.S. 40 Highway around 7:40 p.m. Monday.

A blue BMW turned east from U.S. 40 Highway onto Phelps Road in front of the motorcycle, per police.

The Tao struck the BMW and the motorcyclist hit the BMW's windshield and went over the vehicle.

The driver of the BMW stopped following the crash.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Police are investigating whether the driver of the BMW was impaired at the time of the crash.

—