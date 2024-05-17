Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries in crash on ramp from EB I-435 to US 71 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in a crash Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say that around 9 p.m., the driver of a black Harley Davidson Soft Tail motorcycle traveled on the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 435 to northbound U.S. 71 Highway.

The motorcyclist was traveling at high speeds and traveled off the roadway onto the right shoulder.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Police say that on Friday morning, the driver is in stable condition.

KCPD is investigating the crash.

