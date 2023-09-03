Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash took place around 10:12 p.m. in the 4700 block of Coal Mine Road.

Police say a white Kawasaki was driving southbound on Coal Mine Road at a high speed, when a white Hyundai made a U-turn in front of the motorcycle.

The Kawasaki crashed into the Hyundai and the motorcyclist was ejected off the vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition.

The individuals occupying the Hyundai were not injured, police say.

