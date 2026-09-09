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Motorcyclist taken to hospital after being ejected from bike in Wednesday crash

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Al Miller/KSHB
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was injured after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash happened around 9:13 a.m. at U.S. Highway 40 and South Lee's Summit Road.

It occurred as a black Harley-Davidson and a brown Cadillac ATS were turning left onto westbound U.S. 40 from northbound Lee's Summit Road, per the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The motorcyclist hit the rear of the Cadillac and was ejected from the bike.

KCPD said the motorcyclist was last listed in stable condition.

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