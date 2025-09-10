Mound City, Kansas, man, 29, killed in head-on crash Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 29-year-old Mound City, Kansas, man died Tuesday afternoon in a head-on crash south of Kansas City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was heading northbound on U.S. 169 Highway between Humboldt and Chanute, Kansas.

While heading northbound, the driver crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Ram 1500 pickup head-on.

The driver of the Malibu, identified as Morgan Wakefield, of Mound City, did not survive his injuries.

The driver of the Ram pickup was transported to a regional medical center with serious injuries. Three other people in the pickup were also transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

