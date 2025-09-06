MSHP: 2 dead after head-on crash on Missouri 210 Highway in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are dead after a head-on crash near Missouri 210 Highway and Bluff Road in Clay County Saturday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just before 5:45 a.m. as a Chevrolet crossed the center of the road and struck a Ford head-on.

The Chevrolet then ran off the left side of the road while the Ford ran off the right side.

The driver of the Ford, a 60-year-old male from Missouri City, Missouri, was transported to a local hospital, where they later died.

The passenger in the Ford, a 62-year-old male from Missouri City, Missouri, was pronounced dead on scene.

The Chevrolet driver, an 18-year-old female from Exclesior Springs, Missouri, was hospitalized after suffering serious injuries due to the crash.

