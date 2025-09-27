MSHP: 2 injured after overnight head-on crash in Bates County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were injured after a head-on crash in Bates County that happened overnight, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Just after 2 a.m., a Nissan traveling eastbound on Route HE of County Road 3003 crossed the center line and struck a Ford traveling westbound head-on.

The driver of the Nissan, a 49-year-old man from Warsaw, Missouri, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford, a 62-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri, was treated on scene with minor injuries and later released.

