MSHP investigating fatal crash in Ray County on Missouri 210 Highway near Route T

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Ray County on Missouri 210 Highway near Route T.

Troopers were called just before 7 a.m. Tuesday to the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or was in the area before the incident is asked to contact Trooper Peters at 816-622-0800.

A full MSHP crash log report of what occurred has yet to be released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.