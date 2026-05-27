MSHP investigating shooting involving Kansas City Police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting involving Kansas City Police.

According to the MSHP, the shooting happened in the 4400 block of East 39th Street just after 7:45 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one person was struck by gunfire, and is reported in serious condition.

🚨Officer Involved Shooting -

Kansas City, MO🚨



The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s @MSHPTrooperDDCC has been requested to investigate an officer involved shooting involving @kcpolice. The shooting occurred in the 4400 block of East 39th Street. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/3MT6FOhttm — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) May 27, 2026

We have a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.