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MSHP investigating shooting involving Kansas City Police

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting involving Kansas City Police.

According to the MSHP, the shooting happened in the 4400 block of East 39th Street just after 7:45 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one person was struck by gunfire, and is reported in serious condition.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

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