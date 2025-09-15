MSHP issues Endangered Silver Alert for Oak Grove man, 84

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Silver Alert for an Oak Grove man.

Floyd S. Vogan, 84, is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Vogan, who has dementia, dropped his wife off at church around 9 a.m. Sunday, but he did not return to pick her up.

He drives a silver 2016 Ford Mustang with Missouri license plate TE2P7B. The top of the convertible is black.

MSHP Floyd S. Vogan's vehicle

Vogan was last seen around 3:45 p.m. as he was driving westbound on Highway 160 from Farm Road 69 in Ash Grove.

Anyone who sees Vogan and/or has information is encouraged to call 911. Information can also be shared with the Oak Grove Police Department at 816-795-1960.

