MSHP: Man, woman charged after pair allegedly stole over $150,000 from St. Joseph casino

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors charged a man and a woman who managed to steal more than $150,000 from a St. Joseph casino Sunday after convincing a security guard they worked for FedEx and were to be given the money.

A court document states the Frontier Casino received a telephone call about 7 a.m. Sunday from someone the casino employee thought worked for FedEx.

The casino employee told their security supervisor about the call, according to the court document. The security supervisor took a phone call from a person who identified himself as Matthew Martinez.

The two men talked about the FedEx telephone call. Martinez told the security supervisor the casino's general manager had approved the release of the money, according to the court document.

A black Jeep Compass with a Missouri license plate pulled into the casino at around 8:40 a.m.

About two minutes later, the security supervisor walked out of the casino carrying a box containing $150,000. The supervisor handed the box to the male driver.

The driver and a female passenger then drove away from the casino.

Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Gaming Division were notified of the crime.

The vehicle with the man and woman inside was found driving on U.S. Highway 36 and was stopped by deputies from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers.

Charles E. Blaisdell, Jr. and Heaven L.R. Roberts, both from St. Joseph, were charged in Buchanan County Court with one count of receiving stolen property.

Their bonds were set at $150,000.

The investigation into the theft continues.

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