MSHP on scene of shooting involving Kansas City, Missouri, police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a shooting involving Kansas City, Missouri, police.

MSHP said the shooting happened in the 4100 block of N. Wheeling Avenue.

No one involved was injured, according to MSHP.

A subject is in custody, MSHP said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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