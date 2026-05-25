MSHP: Pedestrian struck, killed in Sunday morning hit-and-run crash in Blue Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Blue Springs on Sunday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP said the crash occurred just after 4:35 a.m. at 5695 U.S. 40 Highway.

Authorities said the pedestrian, a 20-year-old man, was walking in the roadway before he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle left the scene heading west before emergency crews arrived.

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