MSHP: Police shooting reported Wednesday morning in Sedalia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it is investigating a shooting involving the Sedalia Police Department Wednesday morning.

According to a social media post, the shooting took place near the intersection of 16th Street and S. Garfield Avenue.

🚨Officer Involved Shooting -

Sedalia, MO🚨



The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s @MSHPTrooperDDCC has been requested to investigate an officer involved shooting involving the Sedalia PD. The shooting occurred near 16th St. and S. Garfield Ave. Updates to follow.#MSHP pic.twitter.com/xe95T5kY1Y — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) May 6, 2026

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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