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MSHP: Police shooting reported Wednesday morning in Sedalia

Sedalia Police Department
Sedalia Police Department
Sedalia Police Department logo
Sedalia Police Department
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it is investigating a shooting involving the Sedalia Police Department Wednesday morning.

According to a social media post, the shooting took place near the intersection of 16th Street and S. Garfield Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

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