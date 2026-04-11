MSHP reports stretch of Interstate 70 in Lafayette County is closed due to overturned tractor-trailer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon that has closed a stretch of westbound Interstate 70 in Lafayette County.

Westbound I-70 at the 42.6 mile marker is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer. Traffic is being diverted onto Route H, per a social media post from MSHP around 3:40 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. The closure is expected to take at least four hours, per MSHP.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

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