MSHP: Subject dies in custody after being tased by troopers in Johnson County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a subject died Monday night while in custody after being tased by troopers.

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, 911 call takers in Johnson County, Missouri, asked troopers to respond to a burglary in progress in the 100 block of State Route D in Knob Noster. Reports indicated the subject was breaking out windows of an apartment.

Troopers arrived on the scene and located the subject outside the apartment complex, allegedly armed with a knife. The subject did not comply with a command to drop the knife.

At some point in the incident, one of the troopers deployed their taser, and the subject was taken into custody.

Shortly after being taken into custody, troopers say the subject became unconscious. Troopers requested paramedics, but the subject was unable to be revived and was pronounced deceased.

MSHP says it will investigate the in-custody death, while the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the burglary.

