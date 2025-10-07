MSHP trooper, semi involved in crash on Missouri 210 Highway, EE Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper and a semi were involved in a crash Tuesday on Missouri 210 Highway at EE Highway.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the trooper was extricated and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No word on the severity of the trooper's injuries nor on the condition of the truck driver.

MSHP is working the crash. Crews on the scene are determining if a road closure is necessary.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.

