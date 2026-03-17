Multi-vehicle collision sends 7 people to 2 KC hospitals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured and six others sustained minor injuries in a crash Tuesday at Ward Parkway and Wornall Road.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reports the crash occurred around 10:13 a.m. as a black Nissan Kicks was driving north on Wornall Road.

The Nissan, which was carrying six individuals, failed to stop at a red traffic light and struck a black Ford that was eastbound on Ward Parkway.

All seven of the people in the crash were taken to two local hospitals for their injuries.

Police said one of the Nissan passengers, who was in the trunk of the subcompact crossover SUV, is in critical condition but is reportedly stable.

An investigation is underway into the crash.

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