Multi-vehicle crash affecting traffic on I-435 NB before Missouri 210 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 northbound before Missouri 210 Highway is affecting traffic in the area.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said multiple people were transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two left lanes are closed as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

