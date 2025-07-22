Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Multi-vehicle crash closes WB I-70 at Woods Chapel Road in Blue Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A multi-vehicle crash has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Woods Chapel Road in Blue Springs.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says drivers should avoid the area and consider an alternate route of travel.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

