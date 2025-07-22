Multi-vehicle crash closes WB I-70 at Woods Chapel Road in Blue Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A multi-vehicle crash has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Woods Chapel Road in Blue Springs.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says drivers should avoid the area and consider an alternate route of travel.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨



Troopers are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash. Westbound I-70 is currently shutdown at Woods Chapel Road. Please avoid the area, and use an alternative route of travel.#KCTraffic — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) July 22, 2025

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.