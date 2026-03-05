Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Multi-vehicle crash involving KCATA bus sends 2 people to the hospital

Fabian Rosales/KSHB
A Kansas City Area Transportation Authority bus suffered front-end damage as part of a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday, March 5, 2026, near the intersection of E. 39th Street and Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A multi-vehicle crash involving a Kansas City Area Transportation bus sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning.

First responders received word of the crash just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of E. 39th Street and Benton Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

A KSHB 41 News crew observed three vehicles involved in the crash: a white Chevrolet Impala, a dark-colored Ford Explorer and the ATA bus.

The front end of the ATA bus suffered structural damage to the driver's side front body and windshield.

Three people suffered minor injuries in the crash. Two of those people were transported to a nearby hospital by KCFD paramedics.

It was not immediately clear if the injuries were from people in the passenger cars or from the bus.

