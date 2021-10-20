Multiple law enforcement agencies involved in Wednesday morning high-speed pursuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in several high-speed pursuits Wednesday morning concerning two suspects who allegedly committed armed robberies in both Missouri and Kansas.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Bonner Springs Police Department were trying to apprehend Shane Shaffer and Mallory Brandon who allegedly committed one of the armed robberies in Leavenworth County.

Bonner Springs police were asked to assist KHP and the sheriff's office at around 5:36 a.m. in the area of 155th and State Avenue, according to a department release.

"Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office and Kansas Highway Patrol located the suspects' vehicle, which was taken earlier in a carjacking," the release said. "Officers pursued that vehicle to the area of 155th and State Avenue where the suspects stopped and fled on foot."

Brandon was quickly found and taken into custody by Bonner Springs police officers, but Shaffer continued to flee on foot.

Bonner Springs officers deployed K9 Ciko to find Shaffer, who was successfully caught.

Shaffer received minor injuries and was treated at an area hospital, according to the release.

"Both suspects were taken to Leavenworth County Jail and charges are pending from across the metro," the release said.

