Driver runs stop sign; 5 people seriously injured Saturday in U.S Highway 59 crash in Douglas County, Kan.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver ran a stop sign that caused a wreck that seriously injured five people at 4:45 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 59 Highway in Douglas County, Kansas.

The driver of a vehicle going west on North 1100 did not stop at a stop sign, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Department.

A vehicle headed south on U.S. 59 Highway hit the westbound vehicle.

Three people were hurt in the westbound vehicle. Two of those victims suffered serious injuries, according to the news release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Department.

Two people in the southbound vehicle also suffered serious injuries.

The road was closed for an extended period of time so victims could be removed from the vehicles and an investigation could begin.

The highway reopened before 7 p.m. Saturday.

