Two people taken to hospital with injuries from 2-alarm fire Monday night in east Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A two-alarm apartment fire Monday night sent two people to a hospital while others were treated for minor injuries at the scene near East 18th Street and Kansas Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

The call went out for additional firefighters around 7:20 p.m. at the three-story apartment building at 1749 Kansas Avenue.

The first firefighters on the scene reported "heavy" fire coming from the second and third floors of the building, according to a KCFD news release.

Crews rescued five people from the third floor and several hose lines were used to knock down the flames.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to provide possible shelter and personal items for those whose apartments were wrecked by the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

