Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Two people taken to hospital with injuries from 2-alarm fire Monday night in east Kansas City, Missouri

Two hurt, at least five injured in Monday night fire in KCMO
KCMO Fire Department
Two hurt, at least five injured in Monday night fire in KCMO
Two hurt, at least five injured in Monday night fire in KCMO
Two hurt, several rescued from two-alarm fire Monday in east KCMO
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A two-alarm apartment fire Monday night sent two people to a hospital while others were treated for minor injuries at the scene near East 18th Street and Kansas Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

The call went out for additional firefighters around 7:20 p.m. at the three-story apartment building at 1749 Kansas Avenue.

The first firefighters on the scene reported "heavy" fire coming from the second and third floors of the building, according to a KCFD news release.

Crews rescued five people from the third floor and several hose lines were used to knock down the flames.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to provide possible shelter and personal items for those whose apartments were wrecked by the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us