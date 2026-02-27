NB I-35 shut down at I-435 in the Northland after deadly pedestrian accident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northbound Interstate 35 is closed at Interstate 435 in the Northland after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night.

The incident happened at 8:38 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

No other information about the victim or the accident was available Thursday night.

The Missouri Highway Patrol's Major Crash Team is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.