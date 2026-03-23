NE Kansas woman dies after car strikes building in Winchester, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 83-year-old northeast Kansas woman died late Saturday night following a crash in Jefferson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the woman was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when the car drifted off the road in the area of 3rd Street and Winchester Street in Winchester, Kansas.

Troopers say the vehicle continued off the roadway and made contact with a building.

The driver and only occupant of the car, 83-year-old Connie Wistuba, of Winchester, died from injuries in the crash.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.