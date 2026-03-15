Nebraska man, 22, killed by wrong-way driver Friday night on I-49 in Cass County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old Nebraska man died late Friday night after his car was struck by a driver going the wrong way.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 10:20 p.m. Friday, the man was driving a 2012 Toyota Prius in the northbound lanes of Interstate 49 near Missouri Highway 291 when he was struck by the driver of a 2018 Ford Explorer driving south in the northbound lanes.

Following the crash, the Prius became engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Prius was declared deceased at the scene. Three other occupants in the Prius, all from Nebraska, were also injured in the crash. One of the passengers in the Prius was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The other two suffered injuries described as minor.

The driver of the Explorer, a 20-year-old Lee’s Summit man, was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

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