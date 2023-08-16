New charges against ChiefsAholic detail bets placed on Chiefs winning Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted a Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as ChiefsAholic on charges of bank robbery, money laundering and other crimes.

The indictment replaces a criminal complaint filed against Xaviar Michael Babudar, 29, earlier this year.

Babudar used the ill-gotten money from the robberies to attend Chiefs games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and to finance trips and tickets to the team's away games, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Kansas City, Missouri.

Babudar was well-known for dressing up as a wolf when he went to Chiefs games.

He also gambled on Chiefs games, including bets he placed at an Argosy Casino on June 10, 2022, in Alton, Ill.

Babudar bet $5,000 that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would be selected Most Valuable Player at Super Bowl LVII and that the team would win the Super Bowl LVII game.

He won $100,000 when the Chiefs won the game and Mahomes was named MVP, according to the news release. Argosy Casino mailed Babudar a $100,000 check in early March 2023.

Babudar robbed banks and credit unions in Iowa, Tennessee and Oklahoma of more than $500,000.

He managed to cut off his ankle monitor after being released on bond in February 2023 after being charged in a robbery at a Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union on Dec. 16, 2022, according to the news release.

Law officers arrested Babudar on July 7 in Sacramento.

The news release states FBI investigators examined bank records, casino transaction records, and other financial reporting to figure out if Babudar could be responsible for other robberies and financial crimes.

Babudar bought and redeemed more than $1 million in chips from casinos in Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois between April and December 2022, according to the news release.

Investigators looked into unsolved bank robberies in the Midwest during the time Babudar was active.

His cell phone was in the same cities and locations for those unsolved bank robberies and attempted robberies, the news release states. time frame. .

Babudar waived his preliminary hearing in federal court and no other court date has been set.

He remains in custody.

