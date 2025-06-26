New Mexico man pleads guilty in 2023 murder of woman in Olathe hotel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Johnson County District Court to the 2023 murder of a woman at an Olathe hotel.

Franklin Bluelake admitted to killing 53-year-old Rhonda Morgan.

Police found Morgan's body on Jan. 20, 2023, inside a hotel room after hotel employees called police and said Morgan had not checked out.

An investigation revealed Morgan was murdered and suffered a broken neck.

A few days after the murder, Bluelake talked to his relatives by telephone and told them about the killing.

He also said he was in Texas and would not be caught.

Investigators tracked down Bluelake on tribal land in the Flagstaff, Arizona area.

Bluelake is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 15.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.