New special victims unit to investigate sex-related crimes launches in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the implementation of a new unit focused on investigating internet-based child sex crimes.

The special victims unit is made up of a sergeant and a detective who are certified internet crimes against children (ICAC) investigators, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

“Sex crimes are investigations that require highly skilled and dedicated investigators who can be solely focused on that discipline,” Investigations Division Capt. Chris Johnson said. “By dedicating people to train in and have a solid understanding of sex-crime case law, statutes and investigative analysis, it will make for better outcomes for victims.”

While the unit will handle all sex-related crimes, most of its caseload will consist of child sexual abuse material cases.

Tips in ICAC cases often go through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after child sexual abuse material is detected by internet providers, social media, photo hosting sites or messaging platforms. The NCMEC then distributes the information to local jurisdictions for investigation.

After receiving some of these ICAC tips, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office special victims unit executed two search warrants last month in an ongoing investigation, per a press release.

“These types of investigations are critical,” Sgt. Jeremy Fahrmeier said. “We have a lot of work to do, and will be working very hard to remove the predators in our community to create a safer environment for our children and the public.”

The unit will be overseen by Sgt. Fahrmeier.

