New Year's Day gunfire outside a Westport bar critically wounds 1 man and injures a woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting early New Year's Day in the Westport Entertainment District left a man with life-threatening wounds and a woman with less severe gunshot injuries.
A police department news release states officers were sent just before 2 a.m. to a reported shooting at Westport Road and Mill Street.
They found a woman with a non life-threatening gunshot wound. She was not able to give police any information before being taken to a hospital, according to the news release.
Officers were told of a second victim with life-threatening injuries who had been taken by a private vehicle to a hospital.
Crime scene investigators and detectives gathered evidence at the shooting scene.
No arrests have been reported.
