New Year's Day gunfire outside a Westport bar critically wounds 1 man and injures a woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting early New Year's Day in the Westport Entertainment District left a man with life-threatening wounds and a woman with less severe gunshot injuries.

A police department news release states officers were sent just before 2 a.m. to a reported shooting at Westport Road and Mill Street.

They found a woman with a non life-threatening gunshot wound. She was not able to give police any information before being taken to a hospital, according to the news release.

Officers were told of a second victim with life-threatening injuries who had been taken by a private vehicle to a hospital.

Crime scene investigators and detectives gathered evidence at the shooting scene.

No arrests have been reported.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .