NKCPD seeking video of suspects in shots-fired incident Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The North Kansas City Police Department is seeking help from the community in identifying suspects in a shots-fired incident Saturday.

Police were called around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21, to East 23rd Avenue and Clay Street on reports of multiple gunshots fired toward a residence.

Officers learned three suspects fired gunshots at a house at 2120 Clay Street before fleeing in an unknown vehicle, police said in a news release.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

NKCPD is asking anyone who may have video of the incident to upload it here.

Tips can also be called in at 816-474-8477 or be submitted online at kccrimestoppers.com

