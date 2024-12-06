No injuries in overnight KC house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No injuries were reported in an overnight house fire on Lewis Avenue in Kansas City.

Emergency crews were called to 11009 Lewis Avenue just before 4 a.m.

Fire officials say the home was fully involved on arrival.

Two adults and two pets were not injured, but have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.