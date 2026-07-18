No injuries reported in Miami County aircraft incident Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two occupants of a small aircraft avoided injury Saturday after making an emergency landing at the Miami County Airport.

First responders were dispatched to the airport for an aircraft emergency after an aircraft had to land due to engine issues, according to a social media post from the Miami County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office.

The two people on board were not injured — the plane had minor damage, per the sheriff's office.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are conducting an investigation of the incident.

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