No serious injuries in helicopter incident Saturday at Kansas City Lee’s Summit Regional Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were hospitalized following a helicopter incident Saturday morning at Kansas City Lee’s Summit Regional Airport.

A spokesperson from the Lee’s Summit Fire Department says crews received word of the incident just after 10 a.m. Saturday.

The spokesperson said three people were on board the helicopter at the time of the incident. Two people were transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not serious. The third person was not transported.

Officials from the FAA and NTSB will investigate the incident.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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