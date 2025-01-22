Non-emergency administrative phone line down at Jackson County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The non-emergency administrative phone line for the Sheriff's Office in Jackson County, Missouri, is unavailable tonight.

For non-emergency situations, the temporary phone number is 816-803-8302.

Technology specialists are working with the department's vendor for a long-term solution, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

"Our utmost priority is the safety, security, and well-being of our community," Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said. " We deeply value your patience and understanding as we focus on restoring

services as quickly as possible."

For emergencies, call 911.

