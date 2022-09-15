North Kansas City High School placed on lockdown after authorities receive tip of threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City High School was placed on lockdown for 15 minutes Thursday afternoon after authorities received a tip about a threat against the school.

A spokesperson for the district said the threat came from a phone number outside of the area.

Authorities advised the school to implement lockdown protocol.

During the lockdown, law enforcement searched the school building to ensure an all-clear.

"We take all reports of threats and concerns seriously as safety is our number one priority," the district said in a letter to families. "Additional security will be present during dismissal."

Details surrounding the threat weren't immediately available.

