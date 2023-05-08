North Kansas City police identify victim of apparent murder-suicide Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The North Kansas City Police Department has ruled a double fatal shooting Friday an apparent murder-suicide.

Officers were called just after 10 a.m. on May 5 to the 1100 block of Fayette Street on reports of a shooting.

A male and female with gunshot wounds were located and transported to an area hospital.

Investigators soon identified the incident was likely a “chain of events revolved around a domestic relationship.” Monday, NKCPD provided an update the shooting was an apparent murder-suicide.

Riley N. O’Laughlin, 27, was killed by John C. Hadley, 36.

NKCPD reports O’Laughlin had previously made a report on April 22 that she had been kidnapped from 1122 Fayette Street. Police say the case was still under investigation at the time of the May 5 shooting.

Investigation into O’Laughlin’s murder is ongoing.

A GoFundMe was created Sunday to help pay for O’Laughlin’s memorial service.

