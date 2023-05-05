North Kansas City police investigating double shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City police responded to reports of a shooting just after 10 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Fayette Street.

Upon arrival, officers located two gunshot victims, one male and one female, in the industrial area.

Initial investigation leads police to believe "the likely chain of events revolved around a domestic relationship," per NKC police.

Police say both the victim and potential suspect were transported to an area hospital in life-threatening conditions.

There is no threat to the community, and investigation into the situation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.