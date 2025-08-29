Several students injured on church school bus crash on I-29 north of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash on Friday afternoon involving a Kansas City-area church school bus shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 29 halfway between Kansas City and St. Joseph.

A photo of the crash shows the bus belonging to Olivet Baptist Church located in Westwood, Kansas.

KSHB 41 News contacted the church on Friday afternoon. A representative confirmed the bus crash.

Authorities told KSHB 41 News that as many as nine students were injured. Some of the injuries were described as serious.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred around 3:35 p.m. Friday. The bus was the only vehicle involved in the crash. It wasn't clear what caused the bus to lose control.

KC Scout shows the interstate blocked near Highway DD near Faucett, Missouri.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

