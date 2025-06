KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 are closed before Front Street due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were called shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday to I-35 at Paseo Boulevard.

Early reports indicated three to five vehicles were involved in a wreck.

Police said two people were ejected; no condition updates were immediately available.

Work to clear the scene is underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

