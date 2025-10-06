Northland man charged in Saturday road rage incident on I-470 in Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Northland man is facing charges in connection with firing a gun during a road rage incident early Saturday morning on Interstate 470 in Lee’s Summit.

Police say they were contacted by a motorist around 7:15 a.m. Saturday, reporting their vehicle had been struck by gunfire during a road rage incident on I-470 near NE Strother Road.

The victim told police the driver of a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado was coming up on him very fast and flashing his lights to get over. The victim said that by the time traffic had allowed him to move right, the driver of the Chevrolet had pulled up beside him.

That’s when the victim told police he heard a loud pop and the truck sped off the highway. The victim pulled over to check his vehicle and discovered a bullet hole in the back window. The victim was not struck, and no one else was in the car.

Using Flock traffic cameras, Lee’s Summit officers were able to locate a truck matching the description provided by the victim and distributed a person of interest report.

Later Saturday afternoon, police in Kansas City, Missouri, located the truck and pulled over the driver, later identified as James M. Webb, 37.

The driver’s side door was open when police spotted a handgun in the door pocket.

Webb agreed to questioning.

Court documents indicate Webb said he knew why he was pulled over and that he had been thinking about it all day. Webb allegedly told police the victim’s car was driving slowly in the passing lane next to another car in the slow lane. That prompted Webb to flash his headlights.

Webb told police the victim slammed on his brakes, causing Webb to change lanes. Webb said the exchange continued when he became scared and fired one shot from his Springfield Armory Hellcat.

Police later recovered the weapon.

On Sunday, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Webb with one count of shooting at a moving vehicle and armed criminal action, both felonies.

Prosecutors requested a $50,000 bond.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.