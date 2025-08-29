Northland man charged with pointing green laser at pilot in November 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 53-year-old North Kansas City, man is facing federal charges of pointing a green laser at an aircraft in November 2024.

Federal court records allege that on Nov. 23, 2024, Aaron Randall Class aimed the beam of a green laser pointer at an Aero Commander 500B aircraft.

Federal Aviation Administration records indicate the aircraft was flying at 1,500 feet at the time of the incident.

A federal grand jury indicted Class earlier this month. Class was taken into custody on Friday.

The aircraft is registered to Central Air Southwest , an aviation logistics company based at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport in Kansas City, Missouri.

Online records reveal the Class owns a residence not far from the downtown airport.

If convicted, Class faces up to five years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

No injuries were reported.

