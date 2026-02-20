Northland middle school student in custody after deputies find guns, ammunition in backpack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student at Northgate Middle School in the North Kansas City School District was taken into custody Friday after deputies found two guns and ammunition in their backpack.

A Clay County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said deputies were called to the school, located off of NE Vivion Road and NE 48th Street, around 7:40 a.m. Friday on reports of a student potentially in possession of a firearm.

A School Resource Deputy received a tip from a student that another student may have had a weapon in their backpack.

Following the tip, the school went into a lock-and-teach status for about 30 minutes.

Deputies located the student and removed them from class, while other deputies located the student’s bag from their locker.

Deputies found two revolvers and ammunition inside the backpack, though the weapons were not loaded.

The spokesperson said the initial investigation did not reveal any threat to a specific student or the school.

The student was taken into custody and transported to the Clay County Juvenile Justice Center.

Principal Theo Fundermann III sent a letter to Northgate families on Friday afternoon about the incident.

"Along with our law enforcement partners, we are confident there is no further safety concern," Fundermann wrote, adding that students continued their day as usual following the lock-and-teach.

Fundermann said those involved in the incident "will receive appropriate consequences in alignment with our board policies."

"We understand incidents like this can cause heightened concern and emotion," Fundermann said. "Additional district staff, support and security personnel will be at Northgate throughout the day to provide extra reassurance. Families will also see additional deputies present during dismissal."

