Northland teacher charged in connection with 'weird comments' toward middle school students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 39-year-old Liberty man faces three counts of misdemeanor assault following an investigation of inappropriate comments made toward middle school students last fall.

Last week, the Platte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Isaiah Washington with three counts of fourth-degree assault.

Court documents filed in support of the charges revealed that on May 21, 2025, Platte County sheriff's deputies were notified by officials at Walden Middle School, in the Park Hill School District, that several students had voiced concerns about comments and behavior involving Washington.

A total of seven students reported interactions with Washington, in which he allegedly made suggestive comments about the students’ bodies and engaged in physical contact, knowing the victim would regard the contact as offensive.

"One of our physical education teachers, Isaiah Washington, was placed on administrative leave when we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate behavior," Walden Principal Brett Schriewer said in a communication to Walden families on Sunday.

Schriewer said the school referred the allegations to law enforcement and the Platte County Children's Division.

"He remains on administrative leave as they conduct their investigation," Schriewer said.

As students prepare for the new school year, Schriewer said any students assigned to a class with Washington will have a substitute teacher as the year begins. The school maintains two "building substitutes" who work with students throughout the entire year.

"One of these building substitutes or another qualified substitute will be in the physical education class for the start of the year," Schriewer said.

Washington was set to make his initial appearance before a Platte County Circuit Court judge Monday morning.

He was arrested Friday and initially booked on a $7,500 bond. Washington was able to bond out prior to Monday’s hearing.

