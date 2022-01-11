Northland U.S. Bank robbed Monday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bank robbery took place at U.S. Bank at 6505 N. Crosby Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Monday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

A man walked into the bank and to a teller's window, where he made verbal threats and displayed a handgun, according to the FBI.

The suspect reportedly left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 50s. He is between 5 foot 6 inches and 5 foot 8 inches tall with a stocky build.

He was described as wearing a gray vest, black face mask and black gloves.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .