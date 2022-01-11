Northland U.S. Bank robbed Monday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bank robbery took place at U.S. Bank at 6505 N. Crosby Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Monday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
A man walked into the bank and to a teller's window, where he made verbal threats and displayed a handgun, according to the FBI.
The suspect reportedly left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 50s. He is between 5 foot 6 inches and 5 foot 8 inches tall with a stocky build.
He was described as wearing a gray vest, black face mask and black gloves.
No injuries were reported in the robbery.
