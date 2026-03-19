Northwest Missouri woman dies in ATV crash Wednesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A northwest Missouri woman died in an ATV crash late Wednesday night in Andrew County, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that around 10:54 p.m. Wednesday, a male was driving a 2017 Polaris RRZ on County Road 396 just east of County Road 397 about two miles southwest of Amazonia when he lost control.

The ATV left the roadway, struck the ground, and overturned, coming to rest on the passenger side.

A female passenger on the ATV, a 41-year-old Savannah, Missouri, woman, was transported to Mosaic Life Care where she died from her injuries.

The male driver refused medical treatment.

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