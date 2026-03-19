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Northwest Missouri woman dies in ATV crash Wednesday night

Missouri State Highway Patrol cautions drivers to be safe ahead of busy travel day
Daniela Leon
FILE
Missouri State Highway Patrol cautions drivers to be safe ahead of busy travel day
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A northwest Missouri woman died in an ATV crash late Wednesday night in Andrew County, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that around 10:54 p.m. Wednesday, a male was driving a 2017 Polaris RRZ on County Road 396 just east of County Road 397 about two miles southwest of Amazonia when he lost control.

The ATV left the roadway, struck the ground, and overturned, coming to rest on the passenger side.

A female passenger on the ATV, a 41-year-old Savannah, Missouri, woman, was transported to Mosaic Life Care where she died from her injuries.

The male driver refused medical treatment.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

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